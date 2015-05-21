Cameron: Welfare reform to be 'absolute requirement' in EU deal

British prime minister David Cameron has said changes to rules on access to welfare will be an essential part of his planned reform deal with the EU.
"Changes to welfare to cut EU migration will be an absolute requirement in the renegotiation," said Cameron in a first public indication of what he wants from EU partners since getting elected back into office on 7 May.
He noted that "under the [EU's] free ...
