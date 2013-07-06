UK's EU referendum moves a step closer

Britain took another step towards an in/out referendum on its membership of the EU on Friday (5 July) after MPs unanimously backed a bill guaranteeing a vote by the end of 2017.

The bill, which was tabled by Conservative back-bench MP James Wharton, but has the support of prime minister David Cameron, would bind the next parliament to hold an 'in/out' vote on EU membership.

However, in a rare twist of parliamentary procedure, the bill was supported by 304 MPs, fewer than 50 per ce...