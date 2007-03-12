Ad
euobserver
"France is not a country like others," said Mr Chirac (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Chirac's departure marks end of EU era

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

French president Jacques Chirac has confirmed he will not stand as a candidate in France's upcoming presidential elections, announcing the end of a 12-year rule which saw Mr Chirac resist US hegemony, defend French farmers and lose a referendum on the EU constitution.

In a televised speech to the nation on Sunday evening, the veteran politician told the French that "When the mandate you gave me comes to an end, time will have come for me to serve you in another way.''

"France, my...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"France is not a country like others," said Mr Chirac (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections