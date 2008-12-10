Ad
The US Congress - members gave short shrift to the Cohn-Bendit theory (Photo: Wikipedia)

US congressmen rebuff Irish anti-Lisbon links

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

US congress members have poured cold water on a European Parliament query about potential foreign funding for the anti-Lisbon treaty campaign in Ireland, in line with expectations.

"Our congressional colleagues drew our attention to a statement from US deputy secretary of state John Negroponte at Trinity College Dublin on 17 November, completely refuting the suggestion of any US dimension whatsoever," British conservative MEP Jonathan Evans told EUobserver on Wednesday (9 December), aft...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The US Congress - members gave short shrift to the Cohn-Bendit theory (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU Political

