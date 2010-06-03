Ad
The right to strike - a fundamental right but not an absolute right, according to the ECJ (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg / norden.org)

Policy-makers grapple with EU's controversial workers law

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU is still no clearer on how it should balance the freedom of the internal market and workers rights following a series of key judgements in recent years by the bloc's highest court, seen as tipping the scale more towards the protection of economic interests.

A hearing on Wednesday (2 June) on where to go next with a law governing the hiring of foreign workers - the Posting of Workers Directive - saw little agreement between the European Commission, business and trade union represe...

