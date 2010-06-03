Policy-makers grapple with EU's controversial workers law

The EU is still no clearer on how it should balance the freedom of the internal market and workers rights following a series of key judgements in recent years by the bloc's highest court, seen as tipping the scale more towards the protection of economic interests.

A hearing on Wednesday (2 June) on where to go next with a law governing the hiring of foreign workers - the Posting of Workers Directive - saw little agreement between the European Commission, business and trade union represe...