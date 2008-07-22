Ad
Mr Sarkozy spent three minutes with each campaigner. (Photo: EUobserver)

Sarkozy suggests Irish revote in June 2009

by Leigh Phillips,

French President Nicholas Sarkozy has proposed to the Irish prime minister that a second referendum on the Lisbon Treaty be held on the same day as elections to the European Parliament next June.

Mr Sarkozy made the suggestion during a private discussion with Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, Brian Cowen, according to reports in the Irish Times, during a six-hour whistle-stop trip to Dublin to meet with government leaders and campaigners from both sides of the treaty battle.

At the sa...

EU Political
