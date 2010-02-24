EU-Iceland talks should conclude in early 2011, commission says

The European Commission has recommended that the European Union move ahead with accession talks with Iceland. Should EU member states back the move, a development that is far from assured, the EU enlargement commissioner has said the process should last around 14 months.
"We will be applying the same criteria as are applied to any other country. There is no short cut," said commissioner Stefan Fuele, announcing the commission's recommendation.
However, asked to give an approximate...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here