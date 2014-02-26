Ad
euobserver
Alenka Bratusek became Slovenia's first woman PM last year (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU elections to test Slovenia's handling of crisis

EU Political
by Borut Mekina, Ljubljana,

A year ago mass demonstrations broke out in almost all Slovenian cities and many towns.

During these demonstrations against the then right-wing government, corruption and austerity measures, an organized group of black-clothed men – something Slovenia had never seen before – marched with covered faces into the crowd that was gathered in the capital city of Ljubljana.\n \nSporting slogans like "Against EU servants", the men started throwing torches and home-made explosives into the crowd...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Survey: Croatia and Slovenia most corrupt in EU
Slovenia: Bank tests treated as military secret
Alenka Bratusek became Slovenia's first woman PM last year (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections