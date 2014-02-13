Ad
euobserver
The UK government is publishing 32 reports on the balance of powers with Brussels (Photo: Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

New UK reports back EU powers, enrage eurosceptics

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU policies ranging from the single market and trade, to culture and transport, are good for the UK, according to a series of government reports on the balance of power between London and Brussels.

The findings are contained in eight reports published on Thursday (13 February), which form the second batch of the UK's “Balance of Competences” review, comprising more than 30 separate studies by a range of government departments.

The remaining 18 papers are expected to be published ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

France and Germany snub Cameron on EU law review
Japans warns UK of job losses if it leaves EU
UK promises thorough analysis of EU by 2014
The UK government is publishing 32 reports on the balance of powers with Brussels (Photo: Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections