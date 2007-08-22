Ad
euobserver
Ms Merkel cajoled leaders into accepting a new look treaty when she headed the EU earlier this year (Photo: German EU presidency)

Brown and Merkel in talks

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

German chancellor Angela Merkel will meet her UK counterpart Gordon Brown in London today (22 August) amid speculation about whether the EU treaty will be on the agenda.

It is Ms Merkel's first trip to the UK since Mr Brown took over as prime minister in June.

A Downing Street spokeswoman told the BBC that the talks would probably focus on "international issues" and refused to say whether Europe would be discussed.

But she said "they will discuss the key issues facing them b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ms Merkel cajoled leaders into accepting a new look treaty when she headed the EU earlier this year (Photo: German EU presidency)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections