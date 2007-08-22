Brown and Merkel in talks

German chancellor Angela Merkel will meet her UK counterpart Gordon Brown in London today (22 August) amid speculation about whether the EU treaty will be on the agenda.

It is Ms Merkel's first trip to the UK since Mr Brown took over as prime minister in June.

A Downing Street spokeswoman told the BBC that the talks would probably focus on "international issues" and refused to say whether Europe would be discussed.

But she said "they will discuss the key issues facing them b...