euobserver
Herman van Rompuy and Catherine Ashton will 'strengthen' Europe, says Obama (Photo: White House)

US welcomes Europe's two new faces

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

US President Barack Obama has said the election of Herman Van Rompuy and Catherine Ashton to the helm of the EU would "strengthen" the bloc, but his words came as European media criticise their lack of weight on the international stage.

The two figureheads and the other changes coming into force with the Lisbon Treaty will "enable the EU to be an even stronger partner of the United States," Mr Obama said in a brief statement Thursday night.

"The United States has no stronger part...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

