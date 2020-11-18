Ad
euobserver
With a virtual meeting of the EU head of states and governments due on Thursday, the European Union is in crisis mode over Hungary and Poland's 'veto' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Three EU exits from Poland and Hungary 'hostage crisis'

EU Political
Opinion
by Daniel Hegedüs, Berlin,

On Monday afternoon (16 November) representatives of the Polish and Hungarian governments withheld their consent from the EU's historic €1.8bn multi-annual financial framework (MFF, the EU budget) and coronavirus recovery deal.

The move itself is not a veto in technical sense, as it took place at the level of the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper II), and Coreper's decisions are not binding for the EU Council where member states are represented at ministerial level.

H...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Daniel Hegedüs is fellow for central Europe at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Related articles

Hungary and Poland block EU budget and corona package
Could we found a new EU without Hungary and Poland?
Budget deal struck, with Hungary threat still hanging
With a virtual meeting of the EU head of states and governments due on Thursday, the European Union is in crisis mode over Hungary and Poland's 'veto' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Daniel Hegedüs is fellow for central Europe at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections