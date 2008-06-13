Ad
If the Irish decide to reject the Lisbon Treaty, there will be no treaty, says France (Photo: EUobserver)

Question marks over EU reaction if Ireland says No

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

A possible Irish No to the Lisbon Treaty in Thursday's referendum could once again turn the attention of EU leaders towards institutional affairs at next week's EU summit.

Britain has already signaled that London would continue with ratification while French prime minister Francois Fillon has said it would mean the end of the treaty.

According to Reuters, Britain has told other EU member states that it will complete the ratification process whatever the result of Ireland's refere...

EU Political
EU Political
