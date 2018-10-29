Poland and Greece still eye WWII billions from Germany

Poland and Greece have renewed calls for WWII reparations from Germany, testing European unity.
"Reparations are not a closed subject," Polish president Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Germany's Bild am Sonntag, out on Sunday (28 October).
"A group of experts is dealing with this in the Polish parliament. MPs will debate it and decide on the next steps," he said.
"Warsaw was levelled to the ground. The experts' initial results show that we were never compensated fo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
