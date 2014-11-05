Ad
euobserver
Juncker (l) chaired his first College meeting on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker gives glimpse of 'political commission'

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

New EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (5 November) vowed to defend his institution from "unjustified attacks" from EU leaders, as he chaired the first meeting of the College of commissioners.

Juncker descended to the press room after the meeting, a new weekly practice that will see either he or his "first vice-president" Frans Timmermans debrief journalists on the decisions taken by the College.

It was also an occasion to give a glimpse into what Juncker has cal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Renzi continues row with new EU commission chief
Cameron vows to reject €2 billion EU bill
'Political' commission starts work with nod to past
Barroso clashes with Italy over published budget warning
Juncker (l) chaired his first College meeting on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections