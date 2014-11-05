Juncker gives glimpse of 'political commission'

New EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (5 November) vowed to defend his institution from "unjustified attacks" from EU leaders, as he chaired the first meeting of the College of commissioners.

Juncker descended to the press room after the meeting, a new weekly practice that will see either he or his "first vice-president" Frans Timmermans debrief journalists on the decisions taken by the College.

It was also an occasion to give a glimpse into what Juncker has cal...