EU to highlight gender pay gap ahead of Women's Day

The European Commission is planning to present a report highlighting a 15 percent pay gap between men and women in the EU just ahead of Women's Day (Thursday 8 March).

The 2007 report's conclusions are almost identical to the figures presented by Brussels for the past few years.

It shows the biggest differences - 20 to 25 percent - in salaries paid to male and female workers have been recorded in Cyprus, Slovakia, Estonia, Germany and the UK, while the lowest gap - below 5 perc...