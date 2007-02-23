Ad
euobserver
Due to family responsibilities, women tend to opt for part-time jobs (Photo: European Commission)

EU to highlight gender pay gap ahead of Women's Day

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is planning to present a report highlighting a 15 percent pay gap between men and women in the EU just ahead of Women's Day (Thursday 8 March).

The 2007 report's conclusions are almost identical to the figures presented by Brussels for the past few years.

It shows the biggest differences - 20 to 25 percent - in salaries paid to male and female workers have been recorded in Cyprus, Slovakia, Estonia, Germany and the UK, while the lowest gap - below 5 perc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Due to family responsibilities, women tend to opt for part-time jobs (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections