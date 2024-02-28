Joined-up EU defence procurement on the horizon?

The EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton is set to present next Tuesday (5 March) his much-touted (and repeatedly delayed) European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS), and accompanying European Defence Investment Programme (EDIP).
Together, these initiatives promise to advance the EU's ambitions to foster a resilient defence industrial base, notably bolstering the continent's production capacity of weapons and ammunition while incentivising cross-border cooperation.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lise Erard is an associate at Rasmussen Global, a political consultancy founded in 2014 by the former secretary general of Nato, Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
Lise Erard is an associate at Rasmussen Global, a political consultancy founded in 2014 by the former secretary general of Nato, Anders Fogh Rasmussen.