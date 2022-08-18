How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?

Russia has launched targeted assaults deploying heavy weaponry against nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The Kremlin's use of nuclear power plants as part of its military tactics abhorrently contradicts international humanitarian law. It is apparent that Russia has employed the facilities as warehouses for its military supplies and as 'safe' corridors for its troops in a callous calculation that the sensitive nature of the sites render them immune from Ukrainian counterattacks.
Moscow's b...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrii Chubyk is senior fellow on energy, Ukraine and Eastern Europe programme at the Globsec think tank in Bratislava, and worked in 2018-2021 for Ukrainian state-owned energy companies on projects related to electricity and gas sector integration into European energy market.
Andrii Chubyk is senior fellow on energy, Ukraine and Eastern Europe programme at the Globsec think tank in Bratislava, and worked in 2018-2021 for Ukrainian state-owned energy companies on projects related to electricity and gas sector integration into European energy market.