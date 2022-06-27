G7, Nato, gas anxiety and Ukraine top This WEEK

The world's most developed nations gather this week in Germany to discuss the global economy, Russia's war against Ukraine, digital transformation and security.
The G7 summit this years is hosted by the German presidency at the Schloss Elmau in Bavaria.
Leaders of the G7 nations on Monday (27 June) will focus on the war in Ukraine with president Volodymyr Zelensky joining the discussion remotely.
Ukraine was granted EU candidate...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.