Ad
euobserver
Gas supplies and energy prices are keeping EU governments on edge (Photo: GollyGforce)

G7, Nato, gas anxiety and Ukraine top This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The world's most developed nations gather this week in Germany to discuss the global economy, Russia's war against Ukraine, digital transformation and security.

The G7 summit this years is hosted by the German presidency at the Schloss Elmau in Bavaria.

Leaders of the G7 nations on Monday (27 June) will focus on the war in Ukraine with president Volodymyr Zelensky joining the discussion remotely.

Ukraine was granted EU candidate...

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Calls to lower EU gas use, amid Russia supply cuts
Ukraine becomes EU candidate after 120 days of war
Europe turns back to coal as Russia cuts gas supplies
EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
Gas supplies and energy prices are keeping EU governments on edge (Photo: GollyGforce)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections