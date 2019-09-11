EU peace plan at risk over Israeli annexations

The EU-backed idea of a Palestinian state will become impossible if Israel fulfills its latest boast to annex parts of the West Bank, Arab countries have warned.
"The league regards these [Israeli] statements as undermining the chances of any progress in the peace process and will torpedo all its foundations," Arab League foreign ministers said after an emergency meeting in Cairo on Tuesday (10 September).
The boast, issued by Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, earlier...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
