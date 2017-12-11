Ad
China is using social media outlets to recruit German informants, says Germany's spy agency. (Photo: Kyra Preston)

Germany says China using LinkedIn to recruit informants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The German domestic intelligence agency (BfV) says China is using fake profiles on social media to target German officials and politicians.

"This is a broad-based attempt to infiltrate, in particular, parliaments, ministries and government agencies," said BfV head Hans-Georg Maassen on Sunday (10 December).

Maassen said more than 10,000 Germans have been approached by the alleged ruse from Chinese profiles posing as reputable professionals on social networking site LinkedIn.

