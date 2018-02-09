Ad
euobserver
Barnier said the UK needs to make up its mind on what kind of relationship is wants with the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier warns UK Brexit transition period 'not a given'

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned the UK on Friday (9 February) that the transition period requested by London is "not a given", as the British government struggles to come up with a clear vision for the future relationship.

After one of the tensest weeks so far in the nearly one year-old talks, Barnier told reporters that there are "substantial" disagreements on the transitional period designed to last between March 2019 when the UK leaves the bloc and December 2020.

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

