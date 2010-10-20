Ad
euobserver
Forestry is a key source of much of the world's biodiversity (Photo: dachalan)

Report adds to economic case for biodiversity protection

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Ecosystem degradation and biodiversity loss entail huge costs which society simply cannot afford, a new report has claimed.

Timed to coincide with UN biodiversity talks in Nagoya, Japan, the document's publication on Wednesday (20 October) seeks to increase the awareness of global decision-makers to the wide array of free 'services' provided by nature.

The services include climate regulation, food provision and water purification - frequently far more costly to recreate through...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Forestry is a key source of much of the world's biodiversity (Photo: dachalan)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections