Former members of the European Commission get EU money even if they have a job in politics or business (Photo: European Commission)

Group of 17 ex-EU-commissioners on double pay

by Matej Hruska,

Seventeen former members of the European Commission get at least €96,000 per year in transitional allowances, money intended to help them ease back into the labour market, despite the fact that some of them already work as politicians or lobbyists.

The top earners in the group are former internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy and ex-fisheries chief Joe Borg, the Financial Times Deutschland reported on Wednesday (22 September).

Since leaving his office in February 2010, Mr M...

