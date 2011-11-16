Ad
Monti, an ex-EU-commissioner, was appointed Prime Minister on Wednesday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Monti names unelected government of technocrats and bankers

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Incoming Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has named a government entirely composed of unelected figures, just days after a technocratic government was installed in Greece, where the presence of far-right figures linked to the military junta are raising hackles.

Monti, an ex-EU-commissioner, was appointed officially on Wednesday by the president of the republic.

The new leader has in turn also appointed himself finance minister and, in a move likely to amplify criticisms that a ...

