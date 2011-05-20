Vatican protocol favours Van Rompuy, snubs Barroso

The Vatican snubbed EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso at a ceremony for the late Pope John Paul II earlier this month in favour of EU Council head Herman Van Rompuy.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Barroso, his wife and Italian commissioner Antonio Tajani were on 1 May in the Vatican held back by guards when they tried to enter a special zone where VIPs came to meet Pope Benedict XVI and to kiss his ring.

A bishop later intervened in Barroso's favour, but i...