Mediterranean region is 2014 priority, Greece and Italy say

Greece and Italy will make the Mediterranean region and alternatives to austerity the main priorities of their EU presidencies in 2014, the two countries' foreign ministers have said.

Next year will be "the year of the Mediterranean," said Evangelos Venizelos and Emma Bonino, who met in Rome on Tuesday (17 September).

"Austerity is a means and not an end. We must promote growth and job creation," noted Bonino.

"We are determined to make sure everyone understands the Medite...