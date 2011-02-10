Polish commissioner to play small role in big money plans

Poland's ace card in talks on post-2013 EU spending - Polish politician and budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski - is to play only a minor role in the process according to a leaked commission letter.

The memo, signed by the commission's top civil servant, Catherine Day, and sent out to all heads of department in the Brussels body, says that Mr Lewandowski will not take charge of drafting the post-2013 budget but will instead be part of a committee reporting to herself and commission c...