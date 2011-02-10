Ad
euobserver
Lewandowski: 'I am sure that a lot will depend on us' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Polish commissioner to play small role in big money plans

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's ace card in talks on post-2013 EU spending - Polish politician and budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski - is to play only a minor role in the process according to a leaked commission letter.

The memo, signed by the commission's top civil servant, Catherine Day, and sent out to all heads of department in the Brussels body, says that Mr Lewandowski will not take charge of drafting the post-2013 budget but will instead be part of a committee reporting to herself and commission c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Lewandowski: 'I am sure that a lot will depend on us' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections