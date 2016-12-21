EU gives Poland more time to respect values

The European Commission has given Poland more time to restore the independence of its constitutional court, or face the risk of sanctions.
The move also buys the EU executive more time to rally other EU institutions - the EU Council and the European Parliament - behind possible penalties against Poland.
Commission vice president Frans Timmermans told a news conference on Wednesday (21 December) that he would present Poland with "additional recommendations" on how to protect rule ...
