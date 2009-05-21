Ad
A tabloid's take on migrants to the UK (Photo: Michael Jung)

EU defends free movement of labour in face of UK workers protests

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The EU on Wednesday (20 May) warned against the negative effects of "closed borders" on jobs, following two days of protests by British oil refineries' employees against the use of foreign labour.

The two-day British strikes involved thousands of workers at seven refineries angered by proposals to employ dozens of foreign workers, mainly from central and eastern European member states, instead of local ones, the BBC writes.

Similar protests had taken place in February, when worke...

