As polls narrow, Irish PM warns of 'disaster' if EU treaty defeated

Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern has issued a stark warning on the consequences of rejecting the EU treaty as the latest poll shows a narrowing gap between the yes and no side.

A no vote would have "repercussions that would do immense damage to Ireland," and would be a "disaster for the country," he said on Sunday (27 April), according to the Irish Times.

His words were in reaction to a poll published by the Sunday Business Post that showed that 35 percent were in favour of the t...