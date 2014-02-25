Finnish nationalist MP stirs immigration debate

The nationalist Finns' party is fighting to increase its vote in the European Parliament May elections.

Current estimates give the party 15 percent support which is significantly higher than the 9 percent it received during the previous European elections but lower than the 18 percent it scores in polls for next year’s national parliamentary elections.

One obvious reason for the wavering support is that party chair MP Timo Soini is not running. This leaves just a few well-known n...