Ashton favours 'Lex' building for new headquarters

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton is keen to house her new diplomatic corps in the so-called Lex building on Rue de la Loi in the EU quarter in Brussels.

The change of mind comes after months of talks with Belgium's Axa insurance group on the potential lease of its Triangle building, a few hundred metres up the road from Lex on the Schuman roundabout.

Lex would be much cheaper than the €10-million-a-year Axa deal because the EU Council effectively owns the block and coul...