Czech president and Irish No camp hold victory banquet

Czech President Vaclav Klaus ends a three-day official visit to Ireland on Wednesday (12 November), a trip marked by a great deal more controversy than most trips by heads of state to Dublin.
The Irish government is still struggling to find answers to satisfy both Irish voters and other governments in the European Union after a majority of people voted down the Lisbon treaty in a referendum in June.
"We must find ways of allaying the concerns raised by the Irish people. We must d...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.