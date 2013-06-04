Ad
Vilnius will host the bi-annual Eastern Partnership summit in November (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Lithuania faces record legislative load for EU presidency

by Valentina Pop, Vilnius,

Lithuania, a country of three million people bordering Poland, Latvia, Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, will take over the rotating EU presidency on 1 July.

"It won't be a surprise that our main priorities will mainly reflect the situation in Europe's economy," Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told this website.

"We inherited a lot of issues. About 80 percent of our agenda will be mainly questions about the European economy, the European level of integration,...

