Lithuania faces record legislative load for EU presidency

Lithuania, a country of three million people bordering Poland, Latvia, Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, will take over the rotating EU presidency on 1 July.

"It won't be a surprise that our main priorities will mainly reflect the situation in Europe's economy," Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told this website.

"We inherited a lot of issues. About 80 percent of our agenda will be mainly questions about the European economy, the European level of integration,...