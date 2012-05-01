Ad
Wolgang Schauble is already the main decision maker in the Eurogroup (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Juncker backs German finance minister for eurozone post

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said he "fully supports" German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble to become his successor when his mandate runs out at the end of May.

According to the Luxembourg Prime Minister - who has chaired meetings of eurozone finance ministers ever since the eurogroup was formalised in 2004 - his successor should be someone who can listen to others and has a deep knowledge of the eurozone issues. "

In this respect, he would be the perfect match," Ju...

