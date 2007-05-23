Ad
euobserver
The Vaxholm case could end up changing the post-enlargement shape of the internal market (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU court upholds trade unions' rights

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice twice indicated on Wednesday (23 May) that it thinks there are limits to applying the principles of the internal market in the European Union.

In a highly anticipated opinion concerning the Swedish system of collective bargaining which sees industry and trade unions fix wages each year, the advocate general suggested trade unions have the right to take industrial action to compel companies from other member states to pay their workers the same wages as dome...

euobserver

