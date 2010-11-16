Ad
Buzek: 'It's not good news' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU budget talks collapse after MEPs seek new powers

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A last attempt to reach an agreement for the 2011 EU budget failed on Monday (15 November) due to reluctance by member states to grant MEPs extra powers in future multi-annual budget negotiations. The EU commission will now have to draft a new proposal, while the first months of next year will be funded on the basis of the 2010 budget.

"It's not good news not to have a budget for 2011, but we will follow procedures," EU Parliament chief Jerzy Buzek told reporters in a late-night press c...

