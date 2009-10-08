Ad
At least three court cases are expected to be re-opened against Silvio Berlusconi (Photo: eu2008.fr)

Top court strips Berlusconi of immunity

by Valentina Pop,

Italy's Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, as well as other top officials, should not have immunity from prosecution while in office.

The ruling paves the way for the re-opening of several cases against the premier, including one concerning a €475,000 bribe.

"This is a politically-motivated sentence but Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the government and the majority will continue to govern, as they have done since April 2008, in the w...

