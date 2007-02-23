Ad
What should young Europeans learn about their continent's history? (Photo: European Commission)

Germany to present plans for EU history book

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

EU education ministers are this week set to debate the possibility of launching a common European history book as a model for textbooks used across the bloc's 27 member states.

Before seeing the light of day however, the idea has already sparked concerns about how the dark and controversial historic events would be tackled.

"It is not the idea at all to rewrite history," said German government spokesman, Rainer Rudolph, according to the UK daily Guardian, adding "There would be n...

