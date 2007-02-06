Ad
euobserver
Brussels to agree milder green target for carmakers than originally planned (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Brussels backs down on green limits for car producers

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Commission is expected to propose a reduction in CO2 emissions by cars to 130 grams per kilometer by 2012.

The limit is higher than the original cap favoured by environment commissioner Stavros Dimas, at 120 g/km.

Brussels argues that although the emissions goal is less ambitious than originally envisaged, its overall green targets would still be achieved by the use of biofuels and other technology in combination with car-makers' efforts, Reuters reported.

More...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Brussels to agree milder green target for carmakers than originally planned (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections