Brussels backs down on green limits for car producers

The European Commission is expected to propose a reduction in CO2 emissions by cars to 130 grams per kilometer by 2012.

The limit is higher than the original cap favoured by environment commissioner Stavros Dimas, at 120 g/km.

Brussels argues that although the emissions goal is less ambitious than originally envisaged, its overall green targets would still be achieved by the use of biofuels and other technology in combination with car-makers' efforts, Reuters reported.

