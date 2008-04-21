Secret deal between EU-3 blocks Blair as EU president

UK prime minister Gordon Brown has agreed to a secret deal with Germany and France which effectively rules out Tony Blair as a new EU president but the British ex-leader is also interested in the new role of Europe's foreign chief, a UK daily is reporting.

"We have agreed with France and Germany not to back a candidate one of the others doesn't want," a British diplomat is quoted saying by the Independent.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy previously backed Mr Blair as a possible c...