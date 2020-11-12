Ad
Hungarian premier Viktor Orban said, wihtout measures, there is a 50 percent chance the country's health care system cannot manage the pandemic (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary plans gay adoption ban, amid second corona wave

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's government has proposed legislation that would essentially ban adoption by same-sex couples and that rights groups say is an attack on the LGBTQI community.

The rightwing government late on Tuesday (11 November) presented several bills unrelated to the coronavirus as the country takes unprecedented measures against a worrying rise in Covid-19 infections.

The government's proposal for a constitutional amendment says Hungary "protects children's right to the gender ident...

