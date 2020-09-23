Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?

Since Covid-19 was first recorded late last year in China, the virus has quickly spread around the world - upending everyday life and testing the world's response to a global crisis.

While the amount of new deaths worldwide has dropped well below levels seen at the beginning of the year, cases are rising again. As of Tuesday (22 September), there were over 31 million global cases of coronavirus and around 965,000 deaths.

Larger countries seem to have a higher amount of both cases...