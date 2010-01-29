Finance ministers from Iceland, Netherlands and UK meet to discuss Icesave dispute

In a sign of a possible thaw in relations between Iceland and the UK and the Netherlands, finance ministers from the three countries met informally on Friday (29 January) in the Hague to discuss the Icesave dispute.

Icelandic finance chief Steingrimur Sigfusson was in the Dutch capital this afternoon to meet his Dutch counterpart, Wouter Bos, as well as UK financial services minister Paul Myners for discussions that are "just an exchange of information and views - these are not negotiat...