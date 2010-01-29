Ad
euobserver
Icelandic hot-springs (Photo: Thordur Thorarinsson/norden.org)

Finance ministers from Iceland, Netherlands and UK meet to discuss Icesave dispute

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In a sign of a possible thaw in relations between Iceland and the UK and the Netherlands, finance ministers from the three countries met informally on Friday (29 January) in the Hague to discuss the Icesave dispute.

Icelandic finance chief Steingrimur Sigfusson was in the Dutch capital this afternoon to meet his Dutch counterpart, Wouter Bos, as well as UK financial services minister Paul Myners for discussions that are "just an exchange of information and views - these are not negotiat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Icelandic hot-springs (Photo: Thordur Thorarinsson/norden.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections