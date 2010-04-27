Farm ministers keen to link EU aid to protection of public goods

Poland and France have refused to accept a lower budget for EU farmers but agreed to link farm aid to the protection of public goods and services such as the environment, energy and water in the future.

Speaking at a conference in Copenhagen on Monday (26 April), French farm minister Bruno Le Maire said "France will not accept that agriculture should play a lesser role as concerns the budget." He was supported by Marek Sawicki, his Polish counterpart, who said the future budget should b...