Ad
euobserver
Farmers to get paid for 'eco-system-services'? (Photo: European Commission)

Farm ministers keen to link EU aid to protection of public goods

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, COPENHAGEN,

Poland and France have refused to accept a lower budget for EU farmers but agreed to link farm aid to the protection of public goods and services such as the environment, energy and water in the future.

Speaking at a conference in Copenhagen on Monday (26 April), French farm minister Bruno Le Maire said "France will not accept that agriculture should play a lesser role as concerns the budget." He was supported by Marek Sawicki, his Polish counterpart, who said the future budget should b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Brussels keen to limit EU payments to large farmers
Farmers to get paid for 'eco-system-services'? (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections