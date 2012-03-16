Ad
euobserver
Hungary's Viktor Orban - on frequent collision course with Brussels (Photo: europeanpeoplesparty)

Hungarian PM to EU: 'We won't be a colony'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday (15 March) accused the EU of colonialism and meddling in his country's domestic affairs.

His words come after Budapest was hit with a €500 million EU funds freeze for its continued budget deficit and with legal action over constitutional changes limiting the independence of media, judges and the central bank.

"We will not be a colony. Hungarians won't live according to the commands of foreign powers, they won't give up their indep...

