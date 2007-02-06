Irish citizens feel they have highest crime risk in EU

Irish citizens believe they have the highest crime risk in Europe, according to a new survey, looking at citizens' perceptions of national crime rates.

The European Crime and safety Survey also showed that citizens from the UK, Estonia, the Netherlands and Denmark also identified their countries as key crime hotspots clocking in 30 percent higher crime levels than the EU average.

Unveiled on Monday (5 January), the poll showed that "common" crimes such as vehicle thefts, burglar...