Ad
euobserver
Lanterns at the Yasukuni shrine, home to the souls of 1,068 WW2 war criminals (Photo: Eprouveze)

European and Japanese far right to hold Tokyo congress

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

British National Party leader Nick Griffin may regularly pretend he is taking up the mantle of Winston Churchill, but one has to wonder whether the wartime prime minister would really approve of the upcoming meeting of the BNP and other EU far-right parties in Tokyo organised with Nippon Issuikai, a Japanese extreme right group that denies Empire of Japan atrocities.

Mr Griffin has lately made a habit of quoting the UK's wartime leader, horrifying his descendents, while the party's webs...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Lanterns at the Yasukuni shrine, home to the souls of 1,068 WW2 war criminals (Photo: Eprouveze)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections