European and Japanese far right to hold Tokyo congress

British National Party leader Nick Griffin may regularly pretend he is taking up the mantle of Winston Churchill, but one has to wonder whether the wartime prime minister would really approve of the upcoming meeting of the BNP and other EU far-right parties in Tokyo organised with Nippon Issuikai, a Japanese extreme right group that denies Empire of Japan atrocities.

Mr Griffin has lately made a habit of quoting the UK's wartime leader, horrifying his descendents, while the party's webs...