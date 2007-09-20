Call for 'political' EU energy policy

The European Union is slowly rethinking its whole approach to energy giving it a political dimension it has lacked in the past, but some MEPs think it has to go a lot further to give the bloc an energy policy with real bite.

The wake-up call for the Union came when Russia in early 2006 switched off the gas taps to Ukraine, a move that quickly affected several of EU member states and pushed the issue high on to the political agenda.

Later spats with energy transit country Belarus, ...