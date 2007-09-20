Call for 'political' EU energy policy

The European Union is slowly rethinking its whole approach to energy giving it a political dimension it has lacked in the past, but some MEPs think it has to go a lot further to give the bloc an energy policy with real bite.
The wake-up call for the Union came when Russia in early 2006 switched off the gas taps to Ukraine, a move that quickly affected several of EU member states and pushed the issue high on to the political agenda.
Later spats with energy transit country Belarus, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here